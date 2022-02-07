Pilar de la Horadada town hall ready to listen to the young

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall is currently creating the municipality’s first Youth Plan.

This has involved a survey with input from 250 young Pilar residents who answered questions relating to their needs, problems, concerns and interests.

To complement the survey, the Youth department also organised two forums for 28 people aged between 12 and 30, introducing small discussion groups to gauge the social reality of their most relevant needs and problems.

The findings of both initiatives will now be analysed to assist Pilar de la Horadada town in programming activities, services and events, the Youth councillor explained.