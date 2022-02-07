NHS promises to increase support for sexual abuse victims in parallel with huge awareness campaign

The NHS is set to increase support for victims of sexual abuse and assault as part of a huge awareness campaign that has recently received significant amounts of funding.

The new campaign from the NHS, which is backed by former Prime Minister Theresa May and the Duchess of Cambridge, is encouraging victims of sexual abuse and assault to come forward and receive support. The campaign will be launched on the first day of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week.

The official statement from the NHS said:

“While the majority of victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse are women and girls, health service leaders are encouraging anyone who needs support to turn to the NHS at one of the country’s 24-hour centres. Sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) offer confidential specialist, practical, medical and emotional support to anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted, or abused – regardless of when the incident happened.”

Kate Davies, CBE, the NHS director of sexual assault services commissioning, said:

“Sexual assault or domestic abuse can happen to anyone – any age, ethnicity, gender or social circumstance – and it may be a one-off event or happen repeatedly.

“But sadly, thousands of people aren’t sure where to turn to get the help they need, and today the NHS is making it clear that you can turn to us.

“We provide confidential emotional, medical or practical support at our sexual assault referral centres, a dedicated safe space for anyone who needs it, regardless of when the incident happened.”

Former Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“I welcome this NHS campaign. It is important for victims of sexual assault and abuse to know that the NHS is there for them.

“Sadly, incidents of domestic abuse and sexual assault increased during lockdown and the extra funding for services for victims of abuse and sexual violence is much needed.

“Dedicated domestic violence support for the NHS and integrated care systems is particularly welcome as local medical care plays an important role in identifying abuse and supporting victims.”

