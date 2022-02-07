NHS prepares to launch new “My Planned Care” online platform

The NHS is preparing to launch its new online platform, “My Planned Care”, which seeks to provide greater transparency and more information to patients awaiting surgeries.

With the new online platform from the NHS, “My Planned Care”, patients will have access to more information and will benefit from greater transparency while awaiting surgeries. It is set to be released on the NHS website later this month, and eventually will be available on the mobile application.

An official statement from the UK government said:

“Patients and their carers will be able to access tailored information ahead of planned surgeries including information on waiting times for their provider.

“They will also be able to better understand their expected wait and clinicians will be able to link patients to the most appropriate personalised support in preparation for their surgery.

“This could include advice on prevention services such as stop smoking or diet and exercise plans, to make sure they are fighting fit for surgery to reduce cancellations, prevent deterioration and help patients recover as quickly as possible.”

Sajid Javid, the secretary for Health and Social Care, said:

“At the height of the pandemic the NHS rightly focused on treating COVID-19 patients, but sadly it has meant waiting lists have risen – and the Covid backlog is going to keep rising. This platform, combined with our record funding to tackle the backlog and invest in innovative diagnosis and treatment will help us ensure access to life-changing care and support for people no matter who they are or where they live.”

