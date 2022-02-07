New in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

New home PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE’S ambulance, which provides a continuous 12-hour service for this Pilar de la Horadada district, has been relocated. The ambulance will now park in Avenida del Pino at the junction with Calle Arandano, which is more convenient for the crew and will also provide easier access.

Sunstroke THE regional government dampened town halls’ enthusiasm for approving plans for large-scale solar power plants in rural areas. Experts have warned that an excessive number of these installations would not only adversely affect the land and harm plant and wildlife but around three-quarters of the projects are impracticable.

Big changes ELCHE’S city hall has approved plans to rehabilitate the 2,500-square metre site of the old Reebok factory, following a year of urban planning procedures. This will make way for a privately-financed €20 million development that will include four new apartment buildings, pedestrian streets, garden areas and a supermarket.

Wide-mouthed THE Vega Renhace project to repair damage wrought by the September 2019 storms, and prevent a repetition include plans to widen the Segura river-mouth in Guardamar. It is essential to drain the Vega Baja as swiftly as possible, declared the regional government’s Analysis and Public Policies director Ana Berenguer.

Fresh air AIR quality is improving in Alicante City, Elche, Torrevieja and Elda, according to figures released recently by the Sustainability Observatory, an independent civic association. These placed the Valencian Community ahead in the battle against urban air pollution as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and the economy and mobility are reactivated.