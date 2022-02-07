New in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

Linda Hall
New in Brief for Alicante province's Costa Blanca South area
PILAR AMBULANCE: Now located in a more accessible area Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

New home PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE’S ambulance, which provides a continuous 12-hour service for this Pilar de la Horadada district, has been relocated. The ambulance will now park in Avenida del Pino at the junction with Calle Arandano, which is more convenient for the crew and will also provide easier access.

Sunstroke THE regional government dampened town halls’ enthusiasm for approving plans for large-scale solar power plants in rural areas.  Experts have warned that an excessive number of these installations would not only adversely affect the land and harm plant and wildlife but around three-quarters of the projects are impracticable.

Big changes ELCHE’S city hall has approved plans to rehabilitate the 2,500-square metre site of the old Reebok factory, following a year of urban planning procedures. This will make way for a privately-financed €20 million development that will include four new apartment buildings, pedestrian streets, garden areas and a supermarket.  

Wide-mouthed THE Vega Renhace project to repair damage wrought by the September 2019 storms, and prevent a repetition include plans to widen the Segura river-mouth in Guardamar.  It is essential to drain the Vega Baja as swiftly as possible, declared the regional government’s Analysis and Public Policies director Ana Berenguer. 

Fresh air  AIR quality is improving in Alicante City, Elche, Torrevieja and Elda, according to figures released recently by the Sustainability Observatory, an independent civic association. These placed the Valencian Community ahead in the battle against urban air pollution as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and the economy and mobility are reactivated.

 


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

