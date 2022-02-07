Tom Hardy and Idris Elba have been overtaken in the bookmaker’s betting race to be the next James Bond



UK bookies Ladbrokes have announced that ‘Superman’, and ‘The Witcher’ star, Henry Cavill, has turned the odds upside down in the race to become the next James Bond 007. A surge of bets on Cavill have seen his odds cut as he races past previous favourites Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba.

They said that the odds on Cavill landing the iconic secret agent role have sensationally been slashed in half. The actor is currently enjoying success on Netflix in the latest season of The Witcher, which started last month, with a third season already confirmed to be in the pipeline.

“Henry Cavill has been there or thereabout among the frontrunners for some time now, but a flurry of bets this week have forced us to slash his odds of replacing Daniel Craig in half”, a spokesperson for Ladbrokes told express.co.uk.

As if he is not busy enough, Cavill has signed up for the relaunch of a major fantasy film franchise from the 1980s, and recently finished filming Enola Holmes 2.

Would he have the time to add playing James Bond into his busy schedule it could be asked. The actor made it to the final two last time round, pipped at the post by Daniel Craig, and he has never hidden the fact that he would relish another crack at the role.

“If Barbara (Bond producer Barbara Broccoli) and Mike (co-producer Michael G Wilson) were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting”, Cavill said previously.

