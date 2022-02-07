Murcia man arrested on suspicion of 70 robberies

By
Chris King
-
0
Murcia man arrested on suspicion of 70 robberies
Murcia man arrested on suspicion of 70 robberies. image: policia nacional

The National Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out 70 robberies in Murcia

National Police officers in the province of Murcia have arrested a 42-year-old man of Spanish nationality, after identifying him as the alleged perpetrator of seventy robberies with force, on homes in the region, as well as three frauds.

From the month of August to October of last year there was a notable increase in robberies on homes in Murcia, by thieves using the escalation method. Analysis of each case, along with the evidence collected in each violated home, the modus operandi, and all the investigations carried out, allowed the police to profile the thief.

Everything pointed to a person already known to the investigators, having been detained on previous occasions for acts of the same nature. During the time that he had remained under arrest, and at the disposal of the judicial authority, it was noticed that practically no robberies were committed in this municipality using that form of access.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here