The National Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out 70 robberies in Murcia



National Police officers in the province of Murcia have arrested a 42-year-old man of Spanish nationality, after identifying him as the alleged perpetrator of seventy robberies with force, on homes in the region, as well as three frauds.

From the month of August to October of last year there was a notable increase in robberies on homes in Murcia, by thieves using the escalation method. Analysis of each case, along with the evidence collected in each violated home, the modus operandi, and all the investigations carried out, allowed the police to profile the thief.

Everything pointed to a person already known to the investigators, having been detained on previous occasions for acts of the same nature. During the time that he had remained under arrest, and at the disposal of the judicial authority, it was noticed that practically no robberies were committed in this municipality using that form of access.

