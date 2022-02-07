Montgo Golf Society report for latest competition at the Oliva Nova course

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Montgo Golf Society report for latest competition at the Oliva Nova course
MONTGO GOLF: An array of prizes for the February 4 winners Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

TWENTY-EIGHT Montgo Golf Society members played a Bogey competition at Oliva Nova Golf Course on February 4.

It was sponsored by Caz Welch and there was an array of prizes.

Three members – Glen Morgan, Georgie Turner and Barry Butler – returned after a long absence although Barry’s wife Liz was unable to join them as she needs to builds up her strength, rather like her favourite football team, Newcastle United.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The two Butlers who played were not related, although the younger Butler did manage to hit elder statesman Barry with a flying golf ball.

Glen Morgan was declared the winner with a score of two up on the course, while Montgo’s sponsor was second.  Unable to claim her own prize, this went to Stella Fox, who was one up on the course.

Georgie Turner took third place with a level par score, just beating Keith Cottrell on countback.


Sally Burrowes and Geoff Willcock won the Nearest the Pin prizes but there were no twos.

The next competition will be the first trophy match of 2022, the Santana Shield sponsored by old Evertonian Steve Crossan.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here