Montgo Golf Society report for latest competition at the Oliva Nova course

TWENTY-EIGHT Montgo Golf Society members played a Bogey competition at Oliva Nova Golf Course on February 4.

It was sponsored by Caz Welch and there was an array of prizes.

Three members – Glen Morgan, Georgie Turner and Barry Butler – returned after a long absence although Barry’s wife Liz was unable to join them as she needs to builds up her strength, rather like her favourite football team, Newcastle United.

The two Butlers who played were not related, although the younger Butler did manage to hit elder statesman Barry with a flying golf ball.

Glen Morgan was declared the winner with a score of two up on the course, while Montgo’s sponsor was second. Unable to claim her own prize, this went to Stella Fox, who was one up on the course.

Georgie Turner took third place with a level par score, just beating Keith Cottrell on countback.

Sally Burrowes and Geoff Willcock won the Nearest the Pin prizes but there were no twos.

The next competition will be the first trophy match of 2022, the Santana Shield sponsored by old Evertonian Steve Crossan.