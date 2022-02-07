Learning never stops in the Senior Classrooms of Velez-Malaga

The council of Velez-Malaga, in collaboration with the University of Malaga (UMA), is launching a new edition of the Senior Classroom for people over the age of 55.

There will be 130 places available and the Velez-Malaga Senior Classroom programme will consist of seven modules on various topics such as Literature, Spanish history, cognitive stimulation, Greek mythology, reading, cinema and occupational therapy.

The programme will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30pm until 7pm, from 15 February to 26 May, at the Maria Zambrano Foundation Exilio Centre, Plaza Beniel, 1, 29700 Velez-Malaga.

The Councillor for Culture, Cynthia Garcia, said: “Velez-Malaga is once again committed to providing all citizens with quality training, promoting this activity that began in 2007.”

“This initiative aims to bring a carefully selected educational offer to the elderly and provide those people who have finished their working lives or are in other circumstances with access to training and culture, broadening their knowledge on various topics of general interest.”

This activity is also a meeting point for socialising and broadening knowledge in which the elderly can participate regardless of their academic background, added the councillor.

Those interested can register at the Culture Office in the El Posito building and more information can be found by calling 667 389 530 or sending an email to [email protected]

To obtain a certificate of attendance it is essential to attend at least 70 per cent of the classes.

