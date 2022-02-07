Juanma Moreno apologises for “delay” in public healthcare services in Andalucia

The president of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has apologised for the “delay and uncertainty” in the public healthcare services in Andalucia, which have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic.

On Sunday, February 6, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, apologised for the “delay and uncertainty” in the public healthcare services, something for which he “feels responsible”, although he also highlighted that “this situation is not exclusive” to Andalucia.

The president of Andalucia made these statements during the inauguration of the complete refurbishment of the Virgen de la Capilla Health Centre in Jaen. He commented on primary healthcare and the pressure that has pushed the public health system to its limit, resulting in long delays and difficulty getting medical attention.

“I am sorry for the uncertainty, the delay in care and in the response given by the system,” he said. He went on to say that the situation “has not been exclusive to Andalucia, but is occurring throughout Spain”.

He also emphasised that the Andalucian government has attempted to make improvements to “try to alleviate” this pressure, such as the 14.7 million euros that have been approved to strengthen primary care over the next eight weeks.

