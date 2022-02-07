Jimmy Carr breaks silence over ‘career-ending’ joke

Jimmy Carr breaks his silence over his ‘career-ending’ holocaust joke.

Celebrities have slammed Jimmy Carr for his holocaust genocide joke. The comedian broke his silence at his stand-up show. He told the Whitley Bay Playhouse audience: “the joke that ends my career is already out there.”

As part of a Netflix special, the comedian had joked regarding the mass murder that took place in World War II of Romani and Sinti people.

The Mirror reported that at the stand-up show a fan shouted: “Are we going to talk about the holocaust?”

The comedian quickly quipped back and said: “We are going to talk about cancel culture, the whole thing.

“We are going to talk about f***ing everything people. Relax.”

Jimmy added: “We are speaking my friends in the last chance saloon.

“What I am saying on stage this evening is barely acceptable now. In ten years f***ing forget about it.

“You are going to be able to tell your grandchildren about seeing this show tonight.

“You will say I saw a man and he stood on a stage and he made light of serious issues.

“We used to call them jokes and people would laugh.”

Celebrities have called for Jimmy to be scrutinised by the police. Paddy Doherty commented: “He should be investigated by the police.

“That wasn’t a joke. He’s talking about mass murder being a positive – would he be allowed to say this about black people killed by the Ku Klux Klan?

“There’s a level you don’t go to. More than a million of my people were killed.”

David Baddiel is a close friend of the comedian. He took to Twitter and labelled Jimmy’s joke as “cruel and inhumane and mean-spirited and racist.”

Baddiel went on to add: “As a footnote, I’d add that Jimmy is a close friend of mine and a brilliant stand-up in general. Makes no difference to how I feel or think about this specific joke.”

Jimmy carried on at his show and said that he is determined to go down swinging. Jimmy told the audience: “I am going to get cancelled, that’s the bad news. The good news is I am going down swinging.

“The joke that ends my career it’s already out there. It’s on YouTube, Netflix, or whatever, and it’s fine until one day it f***ing isn’t.”

