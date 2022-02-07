Jet2 flight from Spain diverted after medical emergency

Jet2 flight from Spain diverted from Edinburgh to Manchester airport after a medical emergency.

A Jet2 flight from Spain’s Alicante’s was diverted from Edinburgh airport after a medical emergency was announced. The flight was diverted to Manchester airport. Users on social media were able to watch on flight tracker as the plane was rerouted.

The Jet2 plane had taken off from Spain’s Alicante shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening February 6. Social media users watched as flight LS776 was diverted due to a mid-air medical emergency. A passenger reportedly became ill which forced the plane to divert.

According to Edinburgh Live, users on Twitter commented on the plane rerouting at around 9:30pm. The flight landed safely at Edinburgh airport and the medical emergency was confirmed. Passengers had been on board a Boeing 737-8MG.

No further details regarding the medical emergency are known at this time.

