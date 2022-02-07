Iberia offers 15% discounts on flights for Valentine’s Day

To mark the arrival of Valentine’s Day, the Spanish airline Iberia is offering discounts of 15% on flights that can be taken at any time of year.

For those still unsure of what gift to give to their loved one on Valentine’s Day, Iberia has the solution: gift cards with discounts of 15% on flights that can be taken at any time of year.

Iberia explained that:

“The Iberia gift card is now available and allows you to enjoy a 15 per cent discount. This way, it is not necessary to choose a destination or date at the time of purchase.

“Once you have decided on your destination and when you are going to enjoy it, you can redeem it at iberia.com. You have one year from the date of purchase to do so.

“To get one of Iberia’s gift cards, all you have to do is go to www.iberia.com, click on “Buy a gift card” on the main banner of the page and personalise the card.

“The first thing to do is to choose the amount. If you want a card with 50 euros for travel, it only costs 45 euros; the 100-euro card costs 88 euros; for the 300-euro card, you only pay 258 euros; and the 500-euro card costs only 425 euros with this special promotion.”

The card can be personalised with a special message and can be printed or sent digitally via email. The gift cards are valid for Iberia, Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum flights.

