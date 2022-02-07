Harry and Meghan blasted for ‘radio silence’ on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Sunday, February 6, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted by social media users for keeping silent on the special day. No acknowledgement of the Queen’s decades of service was made by the pair.

One Twitter user was most upset and commented: “Would it have killed them to offer their congratulations for a job well done to HM! Despicable!”

Another social media user though saw the bright side and said: “About time these two learnt to be silent. Hope it lasts.”

To mark her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne Prince Charles commemorated the special day and said: “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.”

The Queen used her Platinum Jubilee celebration to announce that Camilla will be able to become Queen Consort when Charles takes over the throne in the future.

