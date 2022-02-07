Granada cops arrest a man after he self-harmed with a large knife

A man who self-harmed with a large knife was subsequently arrested by Granada Local Police



Granada Local Police reported through its official social networks the arrest of a man on Calle Polo y Caña, next to the Hospital for Neurotraumatology and Rehabilitation, who had self-harmed with a large knife.

The incident occurred around 9:53am on Thursday, February 3, when the detainee, about 40 years old, was observed sitting on one of the benches located in the park. He had multiple knife cuts on his left arm, and, as confirmed by the local police unit, he appeared to be in a very disturbed state of mind mentally.

When local police officers arrived at the location, they verified that a knife was resting on the wooden seat next to the man. It was at that moment that the man took the weapon and placed the point on his neck, while shouting at the cops, “I want to cut myself, and I’m going to kill you”.

In a statement, the force referenced a similar case that occurred recently in the Plaza Roma in Zaragoza, where a naked man who was walking by a fountain stabbed himself, and fell into the water, dying a few minutes later.

With that case in mind, the Local Police officers of Granada proceeded to arrest the man in a more leisurely manner. After coordinating, the unit that was at the scene used a tactical shield to approach the man with supreme precaution. Their action lasted just five minutes.

Clearly nervous, the man kept moving the knife towards his neck, in the form of a threat to the officers. While one of the cops approached him from the front, and spoke to him, the others surrounded him. In a moment of carelessness, the four officers were able to neutralise him.

Once arrested, the detainee was transferred to the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital to be treated for the injuries that he had caused himself. After this, he was placed in custody in the police station cells, for the threats and the attack on the officers of the local unit, as reported by granadadigital.es.

Recientemente, por redes sociales y medios de comunicación, supimos que en plaza Roma de Zaragoza una persona desnuda, con sus facultades mentales alteradas, se apuñaló y terminó perdiendo la vida.

Hoy en #Granada ha ocurrido algo similar, aunque el final no ha sido tan trágico. pic.twitter.com/W2ltBRjHBm — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) February 3, 2022



