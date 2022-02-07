Girl, 4, killed and boy, 3, fighting for life after horror crash

Girl, 4, killed and boy, 3, fighting for life after a horror crash on the M4.

Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Lucas tragically lost her life in a crash on the M4 as she was heading home from a birthday party. A 3-year-old boy is still in critical condition in hospital.

The police are calling for anyone with any information to come forward. The horror crash took place on February 5 at about 1:45pm.

A 40-year-old man is due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He has also been charged with two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson commented: “We were called at 1.41pm to reports of a road traffic accident on the westbound carriageway of the M4 near junction 28.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including a rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and an air ambulance.”

A Gwent Police spokesperson commented on the fatal accident and said: “We’re appealing for information to a fatal road traffic collision that happened at about 1.45pm on Saturday 5 February.

“It involved a car and a van on the M4 westbound, between junction 28 and 29.

“The four occupants of the car were all taken to hospital.

“A four-year-old girl has since died, and a three-year-old boy remains in a critical condition.

“A woman remains in hospital in a stable condition and a man has been released.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police quoting incident number 2200041245. Information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers.

