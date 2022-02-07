Gatwick Airport seeks applicants for this year’s prestigious engineering Apprenticeship Programme

Gatwick Airport has opened applications for its highly-valued engineering Apprenticeship Programme in what will be its 45th year of offering the programme.

Gatwick Airport has opened the applications for its prestigious engineering Apprenticeship Programme today, February 7, to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week. There are spaces for four new Technical Apprentices in Engineering Mechatronics Maintenance, and applications will be accepted for a month, until March 7.

In an official statement on their website, Gatwick said:

“The four-year programme, which has seen more than 300 people pass through since its inception in 1977, includes a year at East Surrey College, where the apprentices will study practical and theory-based subjects, working towards a BTEC level three, before combining their studies with practical days at the airport in years two to four with day release back to college to further enhance their skills.

“The Apprenticeship Programme gives young engineers the opportunity to earn while they learn and training covers hands-on experience of various engineering sectors across the airport, including airfield, baggage, Specialist Systems, shuttles, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), among others. Successful completion of the apprenticeship will lead to becoming a fully qualified Engineering Technician with industry-standard recognised qualifications.”

Dave White, Apprentice Development Lead, Gatwick Airport said:

“We are delighted to open our Apprenticeship Programme applications for the future intake of engineers at Gatwick. The airport is an exciting and unique place for any young engineer to learn and develop their skills, with such a vast array of areas to work in and engineering challenges to take on, rotating across all our engineering departments during the apprenticeship program.

“The programme has been a huge success over the past 44 years, going from strength to strength, and a number of former apprentices – myself included – continue to enjoy wonderful careers at Gatwick. As an Engineering Apprentice, you will work within the Engineering team, with a full insight into exactly what it takes to run the world’s busiest single-runway airport.”

More information can be found at gatwickairport.com/apprentices

