FUENGIROLA looks forward to the XI Cazuela de la Abuela from March 18 which will run until April 3.

Food is an important part of Andalucian life and although last November’s erotic tapas route had to be cancelled, the Fuengirola Council has high hopes that the Cazuela de la Abuela will attract participation from many local bars and restaurants.

This is all about traditional hot food although it doesn’t have to be Spanish and, in the past, many international dishes have appeared from restaurants that concentrate on the cuisine from different countries.

In a bid to reduce potential risk as well as waste, the Council will produce a digital route map listing all of the members of the local hospitality industry who register to participate before February 15.

Due to the increase in cost of many raw materials, the fixed price for a dish and a drink has been increased to €3 in order to ensure that costs are covered and it is believed that the extra 50 cents will not deter people from taking part but will be of significant benefit to the restaurant or bar involved.

Look forward to having the chance to enjoy the food that granny used to make as you follow the route around the many streets of the old town and the port.

