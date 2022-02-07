First case of stealth omicron detected in Spain’s Galicia

The first case of stealth omicron has been detected in Spain’s Galicia, according to the authorities.

Spain’s Galicia has reported the first case of a person being infected with the BA.2 omicron sub-variant of the coronavirus. The case was detected in the area of Vigo according to the Xunta de Galicia. The Xunta announced that the stealth omicron case was discovered on Sunday.

According to the authorities, another 15 cases are being studied at the moment. So far none of the patients had been hospitalised and all the patients show “symptoms similar to a mild flu.”

On Monday, February 7, the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities will be discussing plans to remove masks outdoors and under what conditions this will happen. The plans are set to be approved on Tuesday at the meeting of the Council of Ministers. If everything goes to plan the new rules will come into force on Thursday.

Minister Carolina Darias will be discussing the measures with ministers at an Extraordinary Interterritorial Council meeting of the National Health System. The meeting will see details finalised. It is also expected that the health authorities will be discussing the possibility of expanding capacity in sporting venues.

