Environmentalists defend Guardamar and Elche tree-felling

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Environmentalists defend Guardamar and Elche tree-felling
GUARDAMAR DUNES: In need of protection Photo credit: AHSA S. Arroyo

AN environmentalist group defended the mass felling of diseased and dead pines in Guardamar.

The Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands association (AHSA) has backed the regional government’s decision to remove thousands of trees from the Guardamar and Elche coast and replace them with Mediterranean shrubs.

AHSA lamented the slew of false information and groundless rumours of the destruction the pine-planted dune system along this part of the coast.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Their only purpose is to create a climate of hostility towards an initiative that is indispensable for protecting this coastal ecosystem,” an AHSA communique argued.

“This is an impeccable project that deals with the two principal problems affecting these dune systems, the deterioration of their wooded areas and the gradual spread of invasive species,” the statement continued.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here