Environmentalists defend Guardamar and Elche tree-felling

AN environmentalist group defended the mass felling of diseased and dead pines in Guardamar.

The Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands association (AHSA) has backed the regional government’s decision to remove thousands of trees from the Guardamar and Elche coast and replace them with Mediterranean shrubs.

AHSA lamented the slew of false information and groundless rumours of the destruction the pine-planted dune system along this part of the coast.

“Their only purpose is to create a climate of hostility towards an initiative that is indispensable for protecting this coastal ecosystem,” an AHSA communique argued.

“This is an impeccable project that deals with the two principal problems affecting these dune systems, the deterioration of their wooded areas and the gradual spread of invasive species,” the statement continued.