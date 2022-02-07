Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh reveals adorable name of first baby

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh reveals the adorable name of her first baby with EastEnders’ Toby Alexander Smith.

The soap stars met two years ago when they were watching Dancing on Ice. Romance blossomed and now Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander Smith have revealed their baby daughter’s name. They welcomed their first baby into the world recently.

Speaking to OK! Magazine the pair revealed that their baby is called Bonnie Mae Smith.

Emmerdale’s Amy commented: “Whenever we hypothetically talked about our family, we always said ‘our little Bonnie’. When she came, she couldn’t have been more of a Bonnie.”

EastEnders star Toby added: “My parents had two King Charles spaniels and one was called Bonnie – but that had no part in it!”

Amy stated: “Her middle name is Mae.

“We wanted something with one syllable that went with her first name and surname, Smith.”

Toby told OK! Magazine how the pair have been finding their feet since the birth. Toby said: “We have always been a really good team anyway and I think Bonnie coming along has shown that we are meant to be parents together, because we’re finding our roles.”

Amy explained that Bonnie had been tongue-tied at birth. She said: “We’re tired. She’s been a good baby. Feeding was hard at first because she was tongue-tied, so that came with all its challenges.

“But we took her to a specialist and it was seen to. We also worked with a breastfeeding specialist, which was invaluable. After that she’s been really good and I’m recovering OK too.”

