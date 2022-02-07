Electricity bills to be slashed in 20,000 UK homes thanks to funding for energy efficiency upgrades

The UK government will provide £179 million in funding for energy efficiency upgrades, which will allow electricity bills to be significantly reduced in 20,000 homes while making them warmer.

On February 7, the UK government announced that it would provide £179 million in funding for improved energy efficiency in the homes of thousands of people who live in social housing.

According to the official statement from the government website, the funding “will see 20,000 social housing properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or lower receive upgrades to improve their energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This includes fitting external wall and roof insulation, energy-efficient doors and windows, heat pumps and solar panels.”

Minister for Business and Energy Lord Callanan said:

“The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes and this funding will continue that as we deliver huge benefits for social housing residents – ensuring they keep more of their cash.

“The £3.8 billion we’re investing through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is helping drive down energy bills for thousands, targeting help to those who need it most by making their homes warmer, more comfortable and greener.”

National Housing Federation Chief Executive Kate Henderson said:

“We warmly welcome the announcement of the first Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund recipients. Alongside helping us to achieve our crucial net-zero target, this will mean warmer, more comfortable homes for social housing residents, and importantly help to protect them from rising energy bills.

“Housing associations are committed to working with the government to upgrade the nation’s social housing stock, and this fund will play a vital role in this.”

The upgrades should be finished by March of next year.

