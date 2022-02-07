DGT starts a traffic surveillance campaign in Malaga province

A surveillance and control campaign will be conducted on the roads of Malaga province by the DGT



Today, Monday, February 7, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), will begin a surveillance and control traffic campaign in Malaga province, for vehicles involved with the transportation of goods, and of people. It will continue until next Sunday 13.

According to the data provided by the administration, the Guardia Civil Traffic Group, the regional police, and the Local Police will be involved in checking that these vehicles circulate in accordance with all traffic and road safety regulations.

In Malaga province, the total number of vehicles registered in these categories amounted to 85,032 in November of last year. That is 6.73 per cent of the total number of vehicles (1,264,333).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Throughout last year, 955 accidents with victims were recorded on the roads of Malaga, with 139 of them involving trucks or buses. According to data from the Provincial Headquarters, this represents 14.55 per cent of all accidents.