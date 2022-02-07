DGT starts a traffic surveillance campaign in Malaga province

A surveillance and control campaign will be conducted on the roads of Malaga province by the DGT
Today, Monday, February 7, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), will begin a surveillance and control traffic campaign in Malaga province, for vehicles involved with the transportation of goods, and of people. It will continue until next Sunday 13.
According to the data provided by the administration, the Guardia Civil Traffic Group, the regional police, and the Local Police will be involved in checking that these vehicles circulate in accordance with all traffic and road safety regulations.
In Malaga province, the total number of vehicles registered in these categories amounted to 85,032 in November of last year. That is 6.73 per cent of the total number of vehicles (1,264,333).
Throughout last year, 955 accidents with victims were recorded on the roads of Malaga, with 139 of them involving trucks or buses. According to data from the Provincial Headquarters, this represents 14.55 per cent of all accidents.
The objective of this campaign is to control aspects such as speed, hours of driving and rest, the tachograph, excess weight, possible technical defects of the vehicle, the safety of the cargo being transported, the misuse of cell phones, and that drivers do not circulate under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Surveillance will be carried out on all kinds of roads, and at any time of day, especially on those roads where the intensity of traffic of this type of vehicle is greater”, explained the entity.
At a national level, despite the fact that 68 per cent of the vehicle fleet in Spain are passenger cars, the transportation of goods plays an important part in terms of road safety. It represents the second most numerous type of vehicle circulating on Spanish roads, with 14 per cent of the total.
These types of vehicles were involved in 13 per cent of the accidents with victims that occurred in 2020 in Spain. In addition, these accidents are normally more severe due to their masses and dimensions.
Buses accounted for 2 per cent of the accidents with victims in 2020, while lorries weighing more than 3,500kg were involved in 2,705 accidents with victims, in which 199 people died.
Of this total deceased, 45 were occupants of the lorries, and the rest of the other 154 were travelling in other vehicles involved in the accident. In addition, 75 per cent of these accidents took place on interurban roads, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
