CRACKDOWN by Local Police on unregistered dogs in Benalmadena as just 25 per cent of dog owners have registered their pets on the canine DNA registry.

It was in 2017 that a municipal ordinance was passed requiring that all dogs be placed on the registry with the intent of trying to cut down the volume of unidentified dog dirt left on the streets which is both unsightly and unhygienic.

The method is relatively simple as owners have to take their dog to a vet who will take a blood sample and details of the DNA will be added to the register but in five years, just 2,523 dogs appear in the canine genetic registry, although it is estimated that more than 10,000 are present within the municipality.

Firstly, the Council will check a register of dogs that have been microchipped but do not appear on the DNA register and contact owners to remind them of their obligation.

Secondly, the Local Police will intensify their activities to check that those walking their dogs have them registered and in due course prepare a map of areas where dog dirt is prolific, using a newly obtained drone and samples tested with the intention of prosecuting the culprit owners.

