Covid numbers in Spain - Monday, February 7.

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Monday, February 7, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health has released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Monday, February 7, after collecting them from the autonomous communities. They show that 120,818 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered. This is compared to the 182,123 positives reported last Monday, January 31.

Official statistics show that the number of infections in Spain has risen to 10,395,471 since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days stands at 1,997.79 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 2,299.44 on Friday 4. In the past two weeks, a total of 946,655 positives have been registered.

In this Monday’s report, 335 new deaths have been added, compared to 259 last Monday 31. According to data collected by the Ministry, a total of 94,570 people with a positive diagnostic test have now died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 655 people with a confirmed positive have died.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Currently, there are 15,991 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (16,326 last Friday), and 1,838 in the ICU (1,880 on Friday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,337 admissions (1,632 last Friday), and 1,015 registrations (2,164 last Friday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 12.83 per cent (13.08 per cent last Friday), and in ICUs, at 19.56 per cent (19.96 per cent last Friday).

Between January 28 and February 3, the autonomous communities carried out 1,362,475 diagnostic tests, of which 556,156 were PCR, and another 806,319 antigen tests, with an overall rate of 2,897.27 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 31.69 per cent, as opposed to 33.92 per cent last Friday 4. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent before the spread of the virus can be considered ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.