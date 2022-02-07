Coronation Street legend drops huge hint about returning to the soap

Coronation Street legend drops a huge hint about returning to the ITV soap.

Beverley Callard quit Coronation Street in 2019. She promised that she would give fans a major exit storyline but the coronavirus pandemic hit and plans changed.

Coronation Street fans were left with an off-screen ending. Barmaid Liz had apparently headed to Spain for a new life in the sun.

Callard has changed her mind a few times. Initially, she said she would return and give fans what they wanted with a final exit. Later on, she said she would not be returning to the show. It appears now that Liz could return to ITV’s Coronation Street.

Last year Callard told S magazine “I loved Coronation Street. I still do and I always will. But sometimes it’s just not your turn on the merry-go-round.

“It was a massive decision for me to make, but I believe I did it for the right reasons.

“I felt Liz had run her course. I’d hate to cheat any fans out there who were waiting and hoping for something amazing to happen to her.”

Callard had been “toying with the idea of going back to film an exit.” Due to coronavirus restrictions though she felt that the show “wouldn’t be able to do Liz justice under the current Covid restrictions”.

The soap star added: “The pandemic has given me time to assess how I feel about everything and I’m sure that my time on the cobbles is up.”

This week though Beverley appeared on Catchphrase and revealed that she could make a Coronation Street come back.

When quizzed on returning to the show she commented: “Yes, she could do, she could do.

“When I’m not busy I might think about it.”

