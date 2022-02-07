Commonwealth and WHO sign agreement for greater collaboration on global health

The Commonwealth Secretariat and the WHO have signed an agreement for greater collaboration on a number of different global health matters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine equity and universal healthcare.

The Commonwealth Secretariat and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed an agreement for increased collaboration on a number of different health-related issues of global concern. The agreement was signed at the WHO Headquarters in Geneva.

The official statement published on the WHO website stated:

“The Commonwealth Secretariat plays an important role in fostering and supporting greater cohesion among member states and governments across a range of policy areas and programmes. In signing the document, the two parties agreed to work together and strengthen the exchange of information on seven priority areas:

Promoting universal health coverage and primary healthcare

Strengthening global health security

Promoting healthy environments

Promoting the health of vulnerable groups

Transforming lifelong learning for health impact

Building a data partnership

Creating space for innovation and exchange of knowledge

This collaboration underscores the Commonwealth Secretariat’s and WHO’s long-standing commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality health services and promoting the health and wellbeing of all people.”

The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, said:

“Equitable access to vaccines is the world’s most pressing political, economic, social and moral priority. Without effective and prompt action on vaccines, we face a never-ending global health crisis that will reduce all of our wealth and security.

“And the most effective way for the world to tackle this and other challenges that we face, whether COVID-19, climate change or universal health coverage, is by working through multilateral institutions such as the Commonwealth Secretariat and the World Health Organization.

“The Memorandum of Understanding we have signed today demonstrates that both organisations share a vision for cooperation and action on these challenges, and a commitment to creating the conditions for people across the Commonwealth to flourish. It is a pleasure to work with colleagues from the World Health Organization and I hope this agreement will enable us to work more effectively and productively far into the future.”

