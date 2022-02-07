CLARO party wants integration, not independence, for Orihuela Costa

ANTONIO CERDAN, president of Orihuela’s CLARO party, recently responded to an article in the provincial newspaper, Informacion.

This implied that CLARO would join a new party and work towards independence for Orihuela Costa but Cerdan emphasised that CLARO has never promoted independence.

“In our opinion independence is unachievable because of insurmountable political and legal obstacles,” Cerdan said.

“Orihuela city would have to vote in favour. Who can really believe that the Orihuela-based political parties would agree to losing their Orihuela Costa gold mine?”

CLARO maintains that independence is in conflict with the principle of integration, the only possible policy reflecting the reality of Orihuela Costa’s multilingual and multicultural population.

“We all need to live in harmony,” Cerdan said. CLARO’s commitment to integration is obvious, he added, as it has fought two of the four municipal elections since its creation in alliance with Orihuela-based parties.

Decentralisation requires a series of administrative and economic measures that would involve changing the status of Orihuela Costa, which is neither a district nor a consolidated urban centre, Cerdan pointed out.

“We suffer the negative consequence of not having our own designated councillor with a corresponding budget,” he said.

“The coast contributes more than 40 per cent of city hall’s income, and a fair share of the municipality’s global budget would correct the glaring deficiencies in most of the services and infrastructures provided by the town council,” Cerdan declared.

“Independence is an illusion, not an attainable objective, and we ask if some of those advocating independence, without detailing how to achieve it, are simply trying to gain electoral support,” he concluded.