Choir in the caves of Rincon de la Victoria

The Cueva del Tesoro Music Festival in Rincon de la Victoria returns after its break due to the pandemic and does so with a luxurious line-up featuring singers Marina Rojas and Tamara Jerez.

These unmissable dates with culture and music are resumed from February 12 until February 27, with only 80 tickets available for spectators. Gospel Choir ‘Verso Libre’ will perform on Saturday 12, Marina Rojas will perform on Saturday 19, Daniel Martinez will perform on Saturday 26 and Tamara Jerez will perform on Sunday 27.

Tickets cost just €5 each and can be purchased now at the Cueva del Tesoro ticket office during its opening hours (10am until 1pm and 3pm until 5pm).

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria Francisco Salado said of the unique concert in the Cueva del Tesoro: “It is an incomparable setting. In few scenarios do voices and chords echo like in the caves. I believe that this edition maintains the high level of past years, being able to enjoy a varied proposal in terms of registrations.”

