Double-decker bus crashes into a ditch with more than 60 schoolkids on board.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident which involved a double-decker bus in the Chichester area, of West Sussex during rush hour. The bus left the road and ended up at a 45-degree angle in a ditch on Monday, February 7.

No one required hospitalisation but several people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The accident occurred on Highleigh Road. According to reports, 60 children had been on board the school service bus.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson commented: “We were called out at around 8.15am to Highleigh Road near Chichester to reports that a bus had left the road.

“We sent ambulance crews who dealt with a small number of minor injuries.

“No-one required hospital treatment and there were no serious injuries.”

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the accident. The crash meant that the road was closed for some time. All the children were safely evacuated.

A Sussex Police spokesperson commented: “All occupants of the bus, which includes a number of schoolchildren and the driver, have been safely evacuated.

“The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries.

“The road has been closed in both directions and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the incident.”

The bus company is liaising with the police and the local council over the incident. A Stagecoach South spokesperson explained: “We can confirm one of our buses was involved in an incident this morning at Highleigh Road at Sidlesham.

“Thankfully, there are no reported injuries to anybody on the bus, however our immediate thoughts are for those involved.

“We are liaising with West Sussex County Council, on whose behalf the service operated, and we are also supporting the police establish the full circumstances involved.”

