Boost for people living with dementia in Scotland.

An additional £1 million in funding has been announced to help people living with dementia in Scotland. The funding will be used to help shape services that will be delivered via a partnership with Age Scotland.

According to the Scottish government: “COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on people with dementia. Through this partnership with Age Scotland, the Scottish Government will grow the community support that have been so critical to people and their families during the pandemic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Commenting on the new investment Brian Sloan, Chief Executive of Age Scotland, explained: “We’re delighted to be working with the Scottish Government to deliver this funding, which will support the development of dementia-friendly communities across Scotland.

“The pandemic has compounded challenges faced by people living with dementia and their unpaid carers. This funding will help address some of these challenges by shaping communities that work for those who have lived experience of dementia.

“Our role is to bring the voices of carers and people living with dementia to the forefront as plans are developed, ensuring those voices are heard at every stage of the design and delivery process. By doing so, we can build communities that truly support and empower people living with dementia and those who care for them.”

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart stated: “During the latest phase of the pandemic I have listened to people with dementia and their families about the need for additional flexible support and investment to help address some of the particular challenges they are facing.

“COVID-19 has impacted all of us but I know just how challenging it has been for people living with dementia, their families and carers.

“Trying to reduce this impact is the basis of our Dementia and Covid Action Plan, which we have worked with a wide range of partners to implement, since its publication in December 2020.

“There is a lot of positive work to point to, and the pandemic has particularly highlighted the importance of community-led work, responding to local need. I want to build on this work and enable more local people and communities to design and shape the support they need.”

Stewart went on to add: “Through this partnership with Age Scotland we will invest an extra £1 million over two years to support local communities to do that.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.