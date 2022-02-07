Bartola to the rescue on Orihuela bishop’s big day

ORIHUELA CATHEDRAL: Jose Ignacio Munilla will be installed as bishop on February 12 Photo credit: Deshmndzz

JOSE IGNACIO MUNILLA, the Orihuela-Alicante diocese’s new bishop, will enter the city on a white mule on February 12.

Munilla’s predecessors have done this since 1605 but white mules are in shorter supply than they were four centuries ago and Orihuela city hall and the cathedral Chapter feared that time was running out as they searched for the right animal.

With only days to spare they found Bartola, 100 kilometres away in Alcoy. A 16-year-old white mule who regularly appears in the city’s Moors and Christians celebrations, she is unfazed by crowds and noise.

“Bartola is docile, beautiful and big,” enthused Jose Antonio Gea, the Chapter dean and Mariola Rocamora, Orihuela’s Festivities councillor.

The new bishop will be received on February 12 by Orihuela’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana and the city’s councillors with the exception of those from the PSOE, Ciudadanos, and Cambiemos parties.

They have declined the invitation owing to Munilla’s “sexist and homophobic” declarations made when he was bishop of San Sebastian in the Basque region.


