Andalucia’s new Digital Agency Cybersecurity Centre will be located in Malaga

Elias Bendodo, the spokesman for the Junta de Andalucia, and counsellor for the Presidency, Public Administration, and the Interior, visited Malaga capital today, Sunday, February 6.

As detailed in a press release from the Board, he announced that the new Digital Agency Cybersecurity Centre of Andalucia will be located on Pier 2 of the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, in the city.

Mr Bendodo pointed out that the Digital Agency is a fundamental pillar for the community to become “the leading region in southern Europe in digital transformation”. He highlighted that Cybersecurity Centre is also “essential to promote the business ecosystem in this sector”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the coming months, to prepare it for its activity as the Digital Agency, the building will be adapted for the incorporation of a dozen people to start with. Throughout the year, between 40 and 50 will start working in the Cybersecurity Centre.

An investment of around €60 million will be made over the next three years, and the facility should be fully operational in 2022.

As Bendodo maintained, “Digitalisation is the third engine of the Andalucian economy, along with tourism, and agriculture, so having a Cybersecurity Centre that carries out continuous analysis of threats, supports R&D initiatives, and can coordinate with the different authorities, is essential in our roadmap, and is one of the objectives of this Government to continue growing”.

Likewise, Bendodo has announced that on March 24 and 25, the Andalucian Digital Agency will hold the first Andalucian Cybersecurity Congress at the Malaga Trade Fair and Congress Center (Fycma).

“This will be an event for companies, training centres, public administrations, and experts, to make contributions that will be considered in the Andalucian Cybersecurity Strategy 2022-2025”, he explained, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.