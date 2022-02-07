‘An orgy of blood and death’: Hundreds of enclosed animals slaughtered at Spanish hunt

‘An orgy of blood and death’: Hundreds of enclosed deer and boar have been slaughtered at a Spanish hunt. The customers had each paid 1,000 euros to be involved in the hunt.

Animal rights protesters have been up in arms after around 450 deer and boar were slaughtered while being kept in a fenced enclosure. Hunting customers had paid substantial sums to slaughter the animals where they could not escape.

The hunt took place in Andalucia and lasted a single day. Animal rights protesters have slammed the hunt as an “orgy of blood and death”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The commercial hunt was carried out at a private estate in Villaviciosa de Córdoba. 70 hunters took part and the animals were unable to escape the gunfire as they were fenced in. Under Spanish law, the hunt is perfectly legal and it is legal to charge the hunters.

The president of the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation Manuel Gallardo told El Mundo that hunting days are “necessary due to the overabundance of species”.

In stark contrast, the day has been called an “orgy of blood and death” by Joaquín Reina from Ecologists in Action. Reina explained: “This is the daily life of most of the fenced estates in Sierra Morena, but also throughout Andalusia, with some 500,000 hectares fenced, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and the Levante region.”

He added: “The only defence is escape and this is absolutely diminished by a wire barrier.”

Gallardo maintains that the hunts “maintain the balance in the environment”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.