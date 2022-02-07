A Valentine’s Day treat from popular Los Alcazares author

LAUNCH PARTY: Jacqueline Carpenter celebrates forthcoming launch of her novel, Nancy Photo credit: Jacqueline Carpenter

NANCY, the third novel by Los Alcazares author Jacqueline Carpenter, will be published on February 14.

It’s the swinging 60s and life in Britain is soaring ahead with fabulous fashions, sensational music, a booming economy and new-found freedom for all.

Join Louisa, her lovable family and quirky friends for a decade in their lives as they encounter love, happiness, sorrow, deceit, strength and human kindness.

Nancy is the final book in Jacqueline Carpenter’s rags-to-riches trilogy, following on from Louisa and Joan, already available at Amazon and Kindle (www.amazon.es/dp/B09MHXC5HY).

“And soon Nancy will be too!” promised Jacqueline at her launch party in Le Petit Bistro in Los Alcazares.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

