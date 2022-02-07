A Valentine’s Day treat from popular Los Alcazares author

NANCY, the third novel by Los Alcazares author Jacqueline Carpenter, will be published on February 14.

It’s the swinging 60s and life in Britain is soaring ahead with fabulous fashions, sensational music, a booming economy and new-found freedom for all.

Join Louisa, her lovable family and quirky friends for a decade in their lives as they encounter love, happiness, sorrow, deceit, strength and human kindness.

Nancy is the final book in Jacqueline Carpenter’s rags-to-riches trilogy, following on from Louisa and Joan, already available at Amazon and Kindle (www.amazon.es/dp/B09MHXC5HY).

“And soon Nancy will be too!” promised Jacqueline at her launch party in Le Petit Bistro in Los Alcazares.