Young man’s arm semi-amputated in horrific attack in Spain

Young man’s arm semi-amputated in a horrific attack in Spain’s Madrid.

A man has been left in a serious condition after being attacked and stabbed in Madrid. According to reports his arm was semi-amputated during the attack.

According to sources in the emergency services in the community of Madrid, a 24-year-old man was attacked and stabbed several times. The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, February 6. The attack took place in Madrid’s Parla. The man was stabbed multiple times in the back and his arm was semi-amputated.

The assault took place in Madrid’s Domingo Malagón street. The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident. When they reach the scene of the crime they discovered that the victim had been attacked with a knife and received several wounds to his back. One of his arms had also been semi-amputated.

Medics managed to stabilise the man before rushing him to the hospital. He was admitted to the 12 de Octubre hospital. The man is said to be in a serious condition.

No further details regarding the attack are known at this time.

A series of other knife attacks happened in Madrid over the weekend. The Madrid emergency services reported that two young men aged 15 and 25 tragically died after being fatally stabbed. A 17-year-old boy is said to have been attacked as well.

