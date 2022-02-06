Where the DGT will place new speed cameras in 2022

The DGT is to place a total of 26 new speed cameras on Spanish roads over the course of 2022, with the objective of controlling speed and detecting other common driving offences. Read on to find out where.

Over the course of 2022, the DGT will install a total of 26 new speed cameras on Spanish roads as part of the Spanish Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030. Some of the speed cameras will be rotated between different points.

The new speed cameras are to be placed in the following locations:

Castellón: at the exit of the tunnel on Avenida Lledó, in the tunnel on Ronda Sur towards Avenida Valencia and on Avenida Valencia towards the city centre.

at the exit of the tunnel on Avenida Lledó, in the tunnel on Ronda Sur towards Avenida Valencia and on Avenida Valencia towards the city centre. Salamanca: on Avenida de Comuneros and Paseo de la Transición.

on Avenida de Comuneros and Paseo de la Transición. Ibiza:on Es Cap Martinet, the Sant Carles motorway, and on the Ronda Sur motorway towards Avenida Valencia.

New speed cameras in Barcelona

According to information published on the Cataluña Traffic Service website, the new speed cameras in Barcelona are to be placed in the following locations:

Calle Pau Claris with Plaza de Urquinaona.

Calla Aragó, between Urgel and de Casanovas.

Avenida Diagonal with Calle de Roger de Flor.

Calle de J.V. Foix with Calle Ramón Miquel i Planes.

Avenida de Vallvidrera, 52.

Calle de Anglí, 33.

Calle de la Travessera de Dalt with Calle de Verdi.

Avenida del Estatut with Calle de Jorge Manrique.

Calle de Piferrer, 162-164.

Paseo de Fabra i Puig, 408.

Calle de Santander, 67.

Calle de Felip II, 14.

Avenida del Paral·lel with Calle de Palaudàries.

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes with Calle de la Química.

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes with Calles de Sant Roc and de Sant Germà.

Avenida Diagonal with Calle Numància.

Calle de Balmes, 381.

Paseo de la Bonanova.

Calle de Ferran Junoy, 14.

Avenida de la Meridiana with Calle de Sant Antoni Maria Claret.

Calle de Aragó, 585.

Avenida del Litoral, 40.

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 1050.

Avenida del Litoral, between Calle de la Llacuna and Calle Jaume Vicens Vives.

Calle de Rocafort, 48.

Calle de la Creu Coberta with Calle de Sants.

Calle de Iradier.

Calle de Isaac Newton, 24.

Calle A, Zona Franca.

Avenida Diagonal, next to Palau de Pedralbes, after Pius XII.

Ronda del General Mitre, 40 (in the tunnel).

Ronda del General Mitre, 95.

