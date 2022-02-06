UK Home Office announces 21 organisations to receive 1.4 million for domestic abuse research

A total of 21 organisations, which have now been named by the UK Home Office, will receive £1.4 million in funding for domestic abuse research projects.

According to the UK Home Office, the organisations that are to receive the £1.4 million funding will use the money to “cover gaps in areas where there is limited knowledge, including interpersonal abuse in adolescent relationships, suicides associated with domestic abuse and identifying perpetrators”.

Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean stated:

“Research plays a vital role in strengthening our approach to preventing domestic abuse and safeguarding victims. This new funding will enable organisations to significantly improve our understanding of many aspects of perpetrators’ behaviour and I look forward to seeing the results.”

The official statement from the Home Office said:

“In recognition of the pervasiveness and devastating harm domestic abuse is having on millions of lives, we have doubled funding for tackling perpetrators in 2021 to 2022 to £25 million and are working to publish the Domestic Abuse Strategy in the coming months.

Our landmark Domestic Abuse Act will strengthen our protection to victims and pursue perpetrators. It includes the first legal definition of domestic abuse, improved support for victims in the courts, new offences and strengthened legislation around cruel acts of controlling or coercive behaviour.”

