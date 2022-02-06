Traspinedo declares three days of mourning for the death of Esther López

The local council of Traspinedo, Valladolid, has declared three days of mourning for the death of 35-year-old Esther López, who had been missing since January 13.

The Town Council of Traspinedo, Valladolid, has declared three days of mourning in memory of 35-year-old Esther López, whose body was found on Saturday, February 5, after a search of 24 days.

The mourning period is to begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, and a minute’s silence will be held in the central square at 12:30 p.m. so that people can show their condolences towards Esther’s family.

Esther’s body was found at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning by a man who was “out for a walk”. The body was found in an area that had already been searched by the Guardia Civil and was not buried, which indicates that it may have arrived there only hours before it was discovered.

The Guardia Civil are continuing to search for clues. It is still unclear what happened to Esther, as she was discovered wearing the same clothes she was last seen in, with no obvious signs of violence. Her clothes were dirty but showed no signs of being dragged. Perhaps most confusing of all is that she also had her personal items with her, including her keys, wallet and mobile phone.

