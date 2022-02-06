The BAFTA nominations have been released

Nominations for this year’s BAFTA awards in London have been released



When nominations for the British Academy Film Awards were released last Thursday, February 3, science-fiction epic ‘Dune’ led the way with an incredible 11 nods. This new adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel has been a huge success in cinemas.

‘The Power of the Dog’, a dark western, followed behind with eight nominations, while Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical black and white comedy-drama, ‘Belfast’, rounded out the top three, nominated six times.

BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), are the highest honour given by the British film industry. Last year the awards were held virtually, but this year they will be live and in-person, in London on March 13.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Krishnendu Majumdar, the chair of the BAFTAs told Reuters, “It’s an incredibly exciting list of nominations, 48 different films have been nominated this year”.

Adding, “The key thing to take out is the breadth and the diversity of stories. Really different films have been nominated, not just in terms of genre, but also who’s in them, and who’s making them”.

BAFTA has expanded membership, increased the acting and director categories, and added a longlist voting round. This is the result of an outcry in 2020 about all-male best director contenders, and the lack of diversity among an all-white acting nominees list.

Nominees for leading actress are Lady gaga for ‘House Of Gucci’, the fashion drama, Renate Reinsve, for ‘The Worst Person in the World’, Emilia Jones for ‘CODA’, and Alana Haim for ‘Licorice Pizza’.

Tessa Thompson is also on the list for ‘Passing’, along with Joanna Scanlan for her role in ‘After Love’.

Benedict Cumberbatch is among the best actor nominees, for his part in ‘The Power of the Dog’. A strong list includes Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Don’t Look Up’, Will Smith for ‘King Richard’, Stephen Graham for ‘Boiling Point’, Mahershala Ali for ‘Swan Song’, and Adeel Akhtar for ‘Ali & Ava’, as reported by geo.tv.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.