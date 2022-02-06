THERE is a special fund-raising event organised by La Cala de Mijas Lions on February 14, St Valentines Night, at the Village Inn in Calle Esmeralda Riviera del Sol.

For €15, guests can enjoy a meal and a drink as well as fun entertainment in the shape of Mr and Mrs the TV show where couples have to answer questions about each other to win prizes.

Various versions were hosted in the past by such luminaries as Derek Batey, Norman Vaughan, Julian Clary and Philip Schofield, so it is no wonder that for this one-off edition the host will be local celebrity John Sharples.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If you want to take part, there is a small entrance fee of €2 but if not, you can watch your friends show how much they know about each other or see them fall out when one partner gets things wrong.

Proceeds for this night of fun which starts at 7pm will be donated to assist research into International Childhood Cancer.

La Cala de Mijas Lions are dedicated to helping others whenever they can and raise funds through hosting special events such as this and making sales from their three charity shops adjacent to each other in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala.

Thank you for reading ‘Special fund-raising event organised by La Cala de Mijas Lions’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.