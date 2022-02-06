Spanish Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca sign an agreement for the supply and distribution of preventative drug against COVID-19

The Spanish Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have signed a new agreement for the supply and distribution of Evusheld, a monoclonal drug used to prevent COVID-19.

According to an official statement released on February 4, the Spanish Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca have signed an agreement for the supply and distribution of Evusheld, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab). The drug is recommended for the passive immunisation of patients who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and of progressing to severe forms of the disease.

Evusheld is currently the only prophylactic drug to be used preventatively before exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This is an unmet medical need of many immunocompromised patients, who include people with immunodeficiencies, solid organ transplant recipients and people treated for haematological malignancies with drugs that inhibit their ability to generate immunity to antigens injected via vaccines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The agreement was signed at the ministerial headquarters in a ceremony that was led by the minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and attended by the president of AstraZeneca Spain, Rick Suárez; the director-general of Public Health, Pilar Aparicio; and the director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of AstraZeneca, Marta Moreno.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.