Spain’s singer Pascual González dies. González was the founder of Cantores de Híspalis.

Tragedy has shaken Spain as Pascual González, one of the founding members of Cantores de Híspalis has died. The popular Sevillian songwriter and singer died on Sunday, February 6.

The PP MEP and former mayor of Sevilla, Juan Ignacio Zoido took to Twitter to announce the sad passing. Juan said goodbye to “an essential man for the history of Sevillian popular music, who took it to places where it had never been heard before”.

The group was officially known as Pascual González y Cantores de Hípalis since 2000. González’s health had been deteriorating and the group announced that its latest concert would be cancelled on Tuesday. The tour had been called “Cristo, Pasión y Esperanza”.

The mayor of Sevilla, Antonio Muñoz (PSOE) has paid tribute to the singer and composer. He took to Twitter to pay his condolences and said: “Seville bids farewell today to Pascual González.

“He leaves us his music and his poetry.

“A legacy that will remain present in our history and that will continue to mark the rhythm of our traditions.

“My condolences to the Cantores de Híspalis, family and loved ones.

“DEP.”

The PP candidate for mayor of Sevilla, José Luis Sanz has also been saddened by the death.

