Spain’s singer Pascual González dies

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Spain’s singer Pascual González dies
Credit: Twitter

Spain’s singer Pascual González dies. González was the founder of Cantores de Híspalis.

Tragedy has shaken Spain as Pascual González, one of the founding members of Cantores de Híspalis has died. The popular Sevillian songwriter and singer died on Sunday, February 6.

The PP MEP and former mayor of Sevilla, Juan Ignacio Zoido took to Twitter to announce the sad passing. Juan said goodbye to “an essential man for the history of Sevillian popular music, who took it to places where it had never been heard before”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The group was officially known as Pascual González y Cantores de Hípalis since 2000. González’s health had been deteriorating and the group announced that its latest concert would be cancelled on Tuesday. The tour had been called “Cristo, Pasión y Esperanza”.

The mayor of Sevilla, Antonio Muñoz (PSOE) has paid tribute to the singer and composer. He took to Twitter to pay his condolences and said: “Seville bids farewell today to Pascual González.

“He leaves us his music and his poetry.


“A legacy that will remain present in our history and that will continue to mark the rhythm of our traditions.

“My condolences to the Cantores de Híspalis, family and loved ones.

“DEP.”


The PP candidate for mayor of Sevilla, José Luis Sanz has also been saddened by the death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here