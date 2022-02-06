Spain has donated 50 million vaccines to help developing countries fight against the pandemic

The number of vaccines that Spain has donated to COVAX, the WHO organisation dedicated to helping developing countries fight against the pandemic, has reached a total of 50 million.

Spain has now donated a total of 50 million vaccines to the World Health Organisation’s COVAX. COVAX is a public-private partnership created to ensure equitable access to COVID vaccines, and there are 190 member countries.

According to an official statement from La Moncloa, Spain is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of donations through the COVAX mechanism and the second-largest donor to Latin America. Of these doses, 22 million have been allocated to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 16 million to sub-Saharan Africa and 7.5 million to the EU Southern Neighbourhood countries.

Recently, deliveries have been accelerated in several countries. This Friday, a new batch of vaccines donated by Spain through the COVAX mechanism was delivered to Colombia. The delivery was made in the presence of the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Pilar Cancela Rodríguez, and the President of the Republic of Colombia, Iván Duque.

Colombia will receive 6,488,820 doses of Pfizer vaccines over the next few weeks, which will be delivered in stages. With this third delivery, the total number of vaccines donated by Spain to Colombia amounts to 7,546,420 doses, making it the top donor of vaccines to Colombia, followed by the United States, which has donated 6 million doses so far.

Furthermore, last Saturday, January 29, 244,800 and 381,600 single doses of Johnson & Johnson were delivered in two Team Europe operations to Mauritania and Syria, respectively.

