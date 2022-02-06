The news most Formula 1 fans wanted to hear as Sir Lewis Hamilton breaks silence saying “I’m back” in the first social media post since the controversial loss of the world title decider in Abu Dhabi. That race handed the world title to the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, in a dramatic finish affected by safety car decisions taken by race officials.

The post puts paid to all the speculation about the seven time champion and whether he will retire or whether he would be back for another season.

The first Twitter and Instagram updates in nearly two months, Hamiltons declared: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!”

Hamilton had also disappeared from public view last making an appearance a few days before the defeat to receive his knighthood.

The manner in which the title loss was handled by the sport was always seen as key to Hamilton’s future, particularly when Mercedes decided not to lodge an appeal. That decision is believed to have not gone down well with the driver who has two years left on his contract.

Hamilton is apparently happy with the new rules for the 2022 season but he is also understood to be keeping an eye on a FIA investigation that is due to report to the governing body on February 14th. The sport’s governing body will be talking to all the drivers before the report is made public on March 18th.

Mercedes are due to launch their new car a few days later, launches typically involving the drivers. That should see Hamilton make his first public appearance.

The news that Hamilton breaks silence will go down well with the sport’s lovers, who will no doubt relish another season of close racing.

