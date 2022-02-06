Shortage of semiconductors could last until 2023

The global semiconductor shortage has been predicted to continue until 2023

According to a report published by consultancy firm, IDC, the current world shortage of semiconductors will continue during the first half of 2022, and could last, with slight improvements, until 2023.

A mismatch between the supply and demand for semiconductors impacted several industries during 2021, including technology, and the automotive industry.

IDC suggests that from June the situation could improve, but the lack of chips will not fully recover until 2023. This would be the time when demand will remain strong, but the increase in inventory levels, and a possible slowdown in the economy, “could ease the limitations in this area”.

One of the most affected by the shortage of semiconductors is the automotive market, and IDC believes we will not see any progress in vehicle manufacturing until the end of 2022 and 2023, “if there are no other impacts on the supply chain”.

