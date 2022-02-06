Shock as two youths stabbed to death in Spain’s Madrid.

According to the Emergency Services in Madrid, two young men aged 15 and 25 tragically died after being stabbed. A 17-year-old boy is said to have been injured as well. The emergency services said that the stabbings took place on Saturday night, February 5, in unrelated brawls in Madrid.

The emergency services had rushed to a scene where a 15-year-old had been stabbed. The teenager had suffered from a penetrating stab wound to the left hemithorax. The brawl took place in Madrid’s Atocha street. The emergency services had tried to resuscitate the young man for 30 minutes but they were unable to save his life. The emergency services confirmed the teenager’s death.

According to the Madrid emergency services, the Madrid Municipal Police rushed to the area after the alert was raised at 10pm. The officers discovered the injured minor surrounded by several passers-by. Members of the public had been trying to resuscitate the teenager.

A Samur Civil Protection psychologist revealed news of the teenager’s death to his next of kin. The psychologist also assisted the victim’s friend at the scene of the fatal stabbing.

Elsewhere in Madrid, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death. He received stab wounds in his lower back. The emergency services tried to revive him for 30 minutes but this proved unsuccessful. The stabbing took place in Calle San Ruperto, in the Usera district of Madrid.

The young man died at around 11:30pm according to the Madrid emergency services.

The emergency services were also called to another incident where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed. The boy has been rushed to the La Paz Hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

