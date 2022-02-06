SAS hero ‘runs through hail of bullets to save wounded combat dog’

SAS hero ‘runs through a hail of bullets to save his wounded combat dog.’ The SAS soldier has now been nominated for a bravery award.

The heroic soldier had run through a hail of bullets when his wounded combat dog was in danger of being shot by the Taliban. The firefight took place in Afghanistan around nine months ago. The soldier has now been nominated for an award.

Speaking to The Daily Star a source revealed how the SAS hero had protected his dog during a “kill or capture” mission. He then kept the wounded dog alive as a helicopter sped them to safety.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The source revealed: “The dog was very badly injured – it was limping and bleeding profusely,

“It was moving so slowly it was at risk of suffering further wounds.

“The handler ran across open ground, picked it up and carried him back to a safe area.

“Once the target was neutralised, the SAS withdrew to a rendezvous point and were picked up by the choppers.

“The dog was in a very bad way but he was kept alive during the flight then operated on back at a British base and survived.

“He was later sent back to the UK and given further treatment.”

The firefight occurred in Helmand. No details are known surrounding whether the dog will be able to return to active service in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.