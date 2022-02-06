Region’s Benidorm Fest favourites chosen to represent the Valencian Community

Blanca Paloma and Varry Brava, Benifest finalists from southern Alicante, will soon be promoting the Valencian Community.

Blanca Paloma Ramos, to give the singer her full name, comes from Elche although she currently lives in Madrid. A Fine Arts graduate, she has worked in the past as a designer of stage sets and costumes but music, she admits, is her passion.

Varry Brava, actually Oscar Ferrer, Aaron Sáez and Vicente Illescas , describe their music as indie pop and themselves as “fun, irreverent and tolerant.”

Despite the hopes of their fans in Elche and Orihuela, the Benifest victory went to Chanel – by no means the public’s favourite – who will now represent Spain in Turin next May.

Meanwhile, both Blanca Paloma and Varry Brava were asked to represent the Valencia region when they visited the 15th century Generalitat palace on February 4.

The series of galas to choose the Spain’s Eurovision entry were organised by state broadcaster RTVE, Benidorm town hall and the regional government, prompting Generalitat president Ximo Puig to invite the Alicante artistes to Valencia City to thank them for participating in the festival .

He also suggested a future role for them that would promote the region, its artistic links and their careers.

The details of the future collaboration will be defined by the region’s tourist board, Turisme Comunitat Valenciano, and included in its budget, Puig explained.