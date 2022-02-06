Prince Charles honoured that ‘darling’ wife Camilla made Queen-in-waiting

Prince Charles is honoured that his ‘darling’ wife Camilla has been made Queen-in-waiting. The Queen has announced her sincere wish for Camilla to take on the role of Queen consort when she dies.

Prince Charles paid tribute to the Queen as she reached her Platinum Jubilee. Charles is “deeply conscious of the honour” that the Queen has bestowed on Camilla.

Charles commented on Queen’s devotion to “all her people” and said: “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.”

He went on to add: “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

