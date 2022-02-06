Platinum Jubilee: Boris Johnson pays tribute to the Queen

Alex Glenn
Image: Pixabay

Platinum Jubilee: Boris Johnson pays tribute to the Queen. Johnson celebrated the Queen’s “inspirational sense of duty.”

On Sunday, February 6, the Queen made history as she celebrated a staggering 70 years on the throne.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute and said: “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

“I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign.”

Speaking in the Commons earlier in the week Johnson commented: “While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.


“I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service.

“We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June.”

Speaking to the BBC Justin Welby the Archbishop of Canterbury praised the Queen’s leadership. He stated: “The clearest moment for me, the absolute summit of that, was that at the funeral of her husband of 70-something years, she sat alone.


“That was leadership, it was doing the right thing, it was duty, it set an example.”

